Weaver L, Das A, Saffaran S, Yehya N, Scott TE, Chikhani M, Laffey JG, Hardman JG, Camporota L, Bates DG. Ann. Intensive Care 2021; 11(1): e109.

(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1186/s13613-021-00904-7

BACKGROUND: There is on-going controversy regarding the potential for increased respiratory effort to generate patient self-inflicted lung injury (P-SILI) in spontaneously breathing patients with COVID-19 acute hypoxaemic respiratory failure. However, direct clinical evidence linking increased inspiratory effort to lung injury is scarce. We adapted a computational simulator of cardiopulmonary pathophysiology to quantify the mechanical forces that could lead to P-SILI at different levels of respiratory effort. In accordance with recent data, the simulator parameters were manually adjusted to generate a population of 10 patients that recapitulate clinical features exhibited by certain COVID-19 patients, i.e., severe hypoxaemia combined with relatively well-preserved lung mechanics, being treated with supplemental oxygen.

RESULTS: Simulations were conducted at tidal volumes (VT) and respiratory rates (RR) of 7 ml/kg and 14 breaths/min (representing normal respiratory effort) and at VT/RR of 7/20, 7/30, 10/14, 10/20 and 10/30 ml/kg / breaths/min. While oxygenation improved with higher respiratory efforts, significant increases in multiple indicators of the potential for lung injury were observed at all higher VT/RR combinations tested. Pleural pressure swing increased from 12.0 ± 0.3 cmH(2)O at baseline to 33.8 ± 0.4 cmH(2)O at VT/RR of 7 ml/kg/30 breaths/min and to 46.2 ± 0.5 cmH(2)O at 10 ml/kg/30 breaths/min. Transpulmonary pressure swing increased from 4.7 ± 0.1 cmH(2)O at baseline to 17.9 ± 0.3 cmH(2)O at VT/RR of 7 ml/kg/30 breaths/min and to 24.2 ± 0.3 cmH(2)O at 10 ml/kg/30 breaths/min. Total lung strain increased from 0.29 ± 0.006 at baseline to 0.65 ± 0.016 at 10 ml/kg/30 breaths/min. Mechanical power increased from 1.6 ± 0.1 J/min at baseline to 12.9 ± 0.2 J/min at VT/RR of 7 ml/kg/30 breaths/min, and to 24.9 ± 0.3 J/min at 10 ml/kg/30 breaths/min. Driving pressure increased from 7.7 ± 0.2 cmH(2)O at baseline to 19.6 ± 0.2 cmH(2)O at VT/RR of 7 ml/kg/30 breaths/min, and to 26.9 ± 0.3 cmH(2)O at 10 ml/kg/30 breaths/min.

CONCLUSIONS: Our results suggest that the forces generated by increased inspiratory effort commonly seen in COVID-19 acute hypoxaemic respiratory failure are comparable with those that have been associated with ventilator-induced lung injury during mechanical ventilation. Respiratory efforts in these patients should be carefully monitored and controlled to minimise the risk of lung injury.


COVID-19; Acute respiratory failure; Computational modelling; Hypoxaemia; Patient self-inflicted lung injury

