Weaver L, Das A, Saffaran S, Yehya N, Scott TE, Chikhani M, Laffey JG, Hardman JG, Camporota L, Bates DG. Ann. Intensive Care 2021; 11(1): e109.
(Copyright © 2021, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
BACKGROUND: There is on-going controversy regarding the potential for increased respiratory effort to generate patient self-inflicted lung injury (P-SILI) in spontaneously breathing patients with COVID-19 acute hypoxaemic respiratory failure. However, direct clinical evidence linking increased inspiratory effort to lung injury is scarce. We adapted a computational simulator of cardiopulmonary pathophysiology to quantify the mechanical forces that could lead to P-SILI at different levels of respiratory effort. In accordance with recent data, the simulator parameters were manually adjusted to generate a population of 10 patients that recapitulate clinical features exhibited by certain COVID-19 patients, i.e., severe hypoxaemia combined with relatively well-preserved lung mechanics, being treated with supplemental oxygen.
Language: en
COVID-19; Acute respiratory failure; Computational modelling; Hypoxaemia; Patient self-inflicted lung injury