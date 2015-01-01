Abstract

Falls during stair descent are dangerous and costly. Contrasting tread edge highlighters improve measures of stair safety, however the necessary contrast level of these interventions has not been investigated. Thirteen older adults (67.7 ± 5.5 years) completed stair descent trials under normal (300lx) and low (30lx) lighting conditions, blurred and normal vision, and four different contrast levels (0%, 30%, 50%, 70%) between the tread edge highlighter and the neighbouring tread surface. Cadence and heel clearance decreased for 0% contrast compared to 50% and 70% contrast conditions, but contrast had no effect on foot overhang. Blurred vision was observed to be a greater factor influencing biomechanical measures of fall risk than low ambient lighting.



RESULTS suggest higher contrast highlighters improve measures of safety, even more so during simulated vision impairment, and that at least 50% contrast difference provides adequate visual information for safer stair ambulation.

Language: en