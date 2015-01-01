|
Albright DL, McDaniel JT, Suntai Z, Laha-Walsh MK, Frick K, Weatherly T, McIntosh S. BMJ Mil. Health 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
INTRODUCTION: Medication-assisted treatment (MAT) is a combination of behavioural therapy and medications to assist with recovery and has been administered to individuals with alcohol and opioid withdrawal symptoms. Military veterans seeking MAT could have barriers preventing them from receiving the care they desire. The present study sought to compare outcomes in individuals who received MAT or those who participated in self-help groups for opioid or alcohol use disorder. In addition, the present study sought to compare outcomes between veterans and non-military-connected individuals.
mental health; health policy; statistics & research methods; substance misuse