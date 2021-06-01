Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) has drastically changed everyday life worldwide. This study aimed to determine how COVID-19 affected the characteristics and outcomes of patients with severe burn injury by examining a city-wide burn database in Tokyo.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: A descriptive study was conducted in 14 burn centers using the Tokyo Burn Unit Association registry from 1999-2020. The pandemic started in 2020, while the stay-at-home order lasted from April to May. The demographics, mechanisms, severity, and clinical outcomes were assessed before and during these two time periods.



RESULTS: In total, 7061 patients with burn injury were enrolled. During the pandemic, there were less patients during the pandemic than previous years, except for April-May; this decreased toward the end of 2020. There were also more scald/contact burns in the upper extremity, less intended and assault injuries, shorter length of hospital stay, and lower in-hospital mortality. During the stay-at-home order, there was increased incidence of flame burns, inhalation injuries, and in-hospital mortality, as well as higher total body surface area of full-thickness burns.



CONCLUSIONS: This study described the characteristics of burns during the COVID-19 pandemic. The association between the stay-at-home order and severity of burns should be further examined.

