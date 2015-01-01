Abstract

The purpose of this study was to identify factors that motivate public health workers to deploy to the field during an emergency event. We conducted 25 semistructured interviews with employees at the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, all of whom had deployed to the field for the 2014-2016 Ebola, 2016-2017 Zika, and 2017 hurricane responses. We used a grounded theory approach in our analysis of the data. Themes that emerged from the interviews related to responder autonomy, competence, and relatedness, which are consistent with self-determination theory. Motivating factors included having clarity about the response role, desire to be challenged, ability to apply existing skills in the field (or apply new skills learned during deployment to their home office), desire to be helpful, and feeling rewarded by working with affected populations, communities, and other response staff. These preliminary findings suggest that introjected and identified motivating factors may form the foundation of willingness among public health workers to assist during an emergency event. Understanding what motivates staff at public health agencies to participate in emergency deployment can inform the development of recruitment strategies, strengthen effectiveness of response activities, and improve overall agency preparedness.

