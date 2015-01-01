SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Islam MR, Hossain MJ. Int. J. Health Plann. Manage. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

10.1002/hpm.3284

Sexual violence against women (SVAW) is one of the severe forms of gender-based violence. Sexual violence covers activities that vary from verbal sexual harassment to sexual pressure for involuntary penetration. According to the World Health Organization (WHO) defines sexual violence is "any sexual act, attempt to obtain a sexual act or other act directed against a person's sexuality using coercion, by any person regardless of their relationship to the victim, in any setting." Globally, about 30% of women face sexual violence by their intimate partner or non-partner in their lifetime.1 Also, the severe form of SVAW is rape, defined as "physical violence against the body with coerced penetration of the vulva, anus, or oral cavity". SVAW is an anti-human activity. It has many potential health consequences. Besides killing and suicidality, SVAW has some long-term impact on their reproductive, mental, and behavioural health. The violence against women has significantly increased across the world during health emergencies in the COVID-19 pandemic. Therefore, this increased sexual violence might create a long-term impact on their well-being even after the pandemic crisis.2 So, it is unacceptable, and there is no scope to see this as scattered incidences.


sexual violence; COVID-19 pandemic; global public health; women’s health

