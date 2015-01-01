SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Choi S. Qual. Soc. Work 2021; 20(1-2): 233-239.

(Copyright © 2021, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/1473325020973333

34253969

Anti-Asian sentiment is surging because of COVID-19 and there have been incidents of hate crime. This paper presents a reflection by an Asian social work researcher on the impact of this surge on herself and other Asians in America. Reflecting on the history of pandemic, racism against Asian Americans, and anti-Chinese sentiment among other Asian group, the paper provides important points for us to ponder as a community of social workers in the topics of racial justice.


Language: en

race; Stigma; anti-Asian racism; interminority discrimination; reflection

