INTRODUCTION: Approximately, half of the stroke patients suffered a fall during the first year after the injury, affecting its functionality. Gait evaluation scales could evaluate to predict the risk of falls.



OBJECTIVE: To study the ability of the Wisconsin Gait Scale (WGS) to predict the risk of falls in stroke subjects.



PATIENTS AND METHODS: Retrospective observational study that included stroke patients between May 2010 and October 2016. Data from the WGS and the Berg Balance Scale (BBS) were collected after hospitalization (acute phase), at 3 months (subacute phase) and at 6 and 12 months (chronic phases). BBS was used as the outcome variable to determine the ability of the WGS to predict the risk of falls. The calculation of the predictive validity was carried out using the ROC (Receiver Operating Characteristics) curves and the analysis of the area under the curve (AUC, area under the curve).



RESULTS: Data were collected from 61 patients who met the inclusion criteria (after admission: 61; 3 months: 61; 6 months: 58; 12 months: 42). In all measurements, the AUC was greater than 0.9, so the WGS distinguishes stroke patients with moderate risk of falling from those with low risk.



CONCLUSIONS: The WGS scale is a valid instrument to predict the risk of falls in patients with a criterion in relation to the cut-off points established in the BBS.



Introducción. Aproximadamente, la mitad de las personas que han sufrido un ictus sufre una caída durante el primer año tras la lesión, lo que afecta a su funcionalidad. Las escalas de evaluación de la marcha podrían utilizarse para predecir el riesgo de caídas. Objetivo. Estudiar la capacidad de la Wisconsin Gait Scale (WGS) para predecir el riesgo de caídas en pacientes con ictus. Pacientes y métodos. Estudio observacional retrospectivo que incluyó a pacientes con ictus entre mayo de 2010 y octubre de 2016. Se recopilaron datos de la WGS y de la Berg Balance Scale (BBS) tras la hospitalización (fase aguda), a los tres meses (fase subaguda) y a los seis y 12 meses (fases crónicas). Se empleó la BBS como variable de resultado para determinar la capacidad de la WGS para predecir el riesgo de caídas. El cálculo de la validez predictiva se llevó a cabo mediante las curvas receiver operating characteristics y el análisis del área bajo la curva (AUC). Resultados. Se recopilaron datos de 61 pacientes que cumplieron los criterios de inclusión (tras la admisión: 61; a los tres meses: 61; a los seis meses: 58; a los 12 meses: 42). En todas las mediciones, el AUC fue mayor de 0,9, por lo que la WGS distingue a los pacientes con ictus con riesgo moderado de sufrir caídas de los de riesgo bajo.



CONCLUSIONes. La WGS es un instrumento válido para predecir el riesgo de caídas en pacientes con un ictus en relación con los puntos de corte establecidos en la BBS.

