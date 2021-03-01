Abstract

BACKGROUND: Although postural impairments have long been reported following a concussion in the pediatric population, we still know very little about who is more at risk of presenting those balance problems and how the mechanism of injury (sport vs non-sport) could influence balance problems after concussions. The purpose of this study was to compare balance function in children having sustained a sport-related (SRC) or non-sport-related (NSRC) concussion, to that of children with an orthopedic injury (OI) and to non-injured (NI), over a one-year period.



METHODS: One-hundred and twelve participants were included in this study. Among them, 38 were concussed, with 27 having sustained a SRC; and 11 an NSRC, as well as 38 NI, and 36 OI. Balance function was evaluated at 2 weeks, 3 months, 6 months, and 12 months after a concussion, and at the same time intervals for the control groups. The balance subtest of the Bruininks-Oseretsky Test of Motor Proficiency (BOT2) and Timed Foam Test was used to measure postural instability. Concussion related symptoms were measured by the Post Concussion Symptom Scale (PCSS).



RESULTS: There was an improvement in tandem standing on the balance beam (P=.02) and in single-leg standing (SL) on foam surface (P=.02) for all groups over a year. At the 2nd week, NSRC had more postural instability than NI during SL on the balance beam when eyes were closed (P =.01), and performed significantly worse than SRC (P =.01) and NI (P =.01) during SL on the foam surface. NSRC also reported more symptoms than SRC on PCSS (P < 0.001). In the 3rd month, NSRC still had lower performance than SRC in SL on foam surface (P =.01).



CONCLUSIONS: Children sustaining a concussion outside of a sport seem to have higher levels of postural instability up to 3 months post-injury when compared to those injured in sport.

