|
Citation
|
Cinar E, Grilli L, Friedman D, Gagnon I. Turk. J. Pediatr. 2021; 63(3): 471-481.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Hacettepe Medical Center)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Although postural impairments have long been reported following a concussion in the pediatric population, we still know very little about who is more at risk of presenting those balance problems and how the mechanism of injury (sport vs non-sport) could influence balance problems after concussions. The purpose of this study was to compare balance function in children having sustained a sport-related (SRC) or non-sport-related (NSRC) concussion, to that of children with an orthopedic injury (OI) and to non-injured (NI), over a one-year period.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
balance; mild traumatic brain injury; non-sport related concussion; sport related concussion