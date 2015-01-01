Abstract

Standing balance deficits are prevalent after concussions and have also been reported after subconcussive head impacts. However, the mechanisms underlying such deficits are not fully understood. The objective of this review is to consolidate evidence linking head impact biomechanics to standing balance deficits. Mechanical energy transferred to the head during impacts may deform neural and sensory components involved in the control of standing balance. From our review of acute balance-related changes, concussions frequently resulted in increased magnitude but reduced complexity of postural sway, while subconcussive studies showed inconsistent outcomes. Although vestibular and visual symptoms are common, potential injury to these sensors and their neural pathways are often neglected in biomechanics analyses. While current evidence implies a link between tissue deformations in deep brain regions including the brainstem and common post-concussion balance-related deficits, this link has not been adequately investigated. Key limitations in current studies include inadequate balance sampling duration, varying test time points, and lack of head impact biomechanics measurements. Future investigations should also employ targeted quantitative methods to probe the sensorimotor and neural components underlying balance control. A deeper understanding of the specific injury mechanisms will inform diagnosis and management of balance deficits after concussions and subconcussive head impact exposure.

