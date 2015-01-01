Abstract

Applying the multiple disadvantage model, a study of children in the United States examined experiences of being bullied in terms of 5 factors: social disorganization, social structural factors, social relationships, mental health and access to care, and acculturation. The study was a secondary data analysis of 19,882 immigrant and non-immigrant children, using data from the 2018 National Survey of Children's Health. Logistic regression results show children's likelihood of being bullied to be associated positively with racial discrimination; child mental health problem (either attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder, depression, anxiety, behavioral/conduct problem, or Tourette Syndrome); family substance use; being female; being age 6-10; being age 11-13; and parent education level. Likelihood of being bullied was associated negatively with safe neighborhood; being Black; being Asian; family cohesiveness; neighbor support; parent mental health; being a first- or second-generation immigrant; and parent age. The results imply the usefulness of interventions promoting racial harmony and family support.

Language: en