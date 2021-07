Abstract

Correction to: European Archives of Psychiatry and Clinical Neuroscience https://doi.org/10.1007/s00406-021-01233-3



We would like to point out an error related to the following paragraphs at the bottom of page 5:



In the paragraph "Religiosity and addictive disorders", the sentence "These associations did not remain significant after Bonferroni correction" should be replaced by "These associations remained significant after Bonferroni correction".



In the paragraph "Religiosity and Psychosis", the sentence "Except for psychotic disorders and religious observance, these associations did not remain significant after Bonferroni correction" should be replaced by the sentence "Except for psychotic disorders and religious observance, these associations remained significant after Bonferroni correction".

