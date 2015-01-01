Abstract

INTRODUCTION: A cutoff speed of 1.0 m/s for walking at a comfortable pace is critical for predicting future functional decline. However, some older adults with walking speeds below the cutoff point maintain an independent living. We aimed to identify specific predictors of disability development in older adults with slow walking speeds in contrast to those with a normal walking speed.



METHODS: This prospective cohort study on 12,046 community-dwelling independent Japanese older adults (mean age, 73.6 ± 5.4 years) was conducted between 2011 and 2015. Participants were classified into slow walking speed (comfortable walking speed slower than 1.0 m/s) and normal walking speed (speed of 1.0 m/s or faster) groups and followed up to assess disability incidence for 24 months after baseline assessments. Cox proportional hazards regression models were used to identify predictors of disability development in the slow and normal walking groups.



RESULTS: Overall, 26.8% of participants had a slow walking speed. At follow-up, 17.3% and 5.1% of participants in the slow and normal walking groups, respectively, developed disability (p < 0.01). Cox regression models revealed that age (hazard ratio 1.07, 95% confidence interval 1.05-1.09), walking speed (0.12, 0.07-0.22), grip strength (0.97, 0.95-0.99), Parkinson's disease (4.65, 2.59-8.33), word list memory-immediate recognition score (0.90, 0.85-0.97), word list memory-delayed recall score (0.94, 0.89-1.00), Symbol Digit Substitution Test (SDST) score (0.98, 0.96-0.99), and 15-item Geriatric Depression Scale (GDS) score (1.04, 1.01-1.07) were significantly associated with disability incidence in the slow walking group. In the normal walking group, age, grip strength, depression, diabetes, cognition, GDS score, and reduced participation in outdoor activity were significantly associated with disability incidence; however, there was no significant association with walking speed.



CONCLUSIONS: Decreased walking speeds have considerably greater impact on disability development in older adults with a slow walking speed than in those with a normal walking speed. Health-care providers should explore modifiable factors for reducing walking speed; they should also encourage improvement of risk factors such as muscle weakness and depression to reduce disability risk in older adults with slow walking speeds.

