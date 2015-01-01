|
Amiri S. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Centralny Instytut Ochrony Pracy - Państwowy Instytut Badawczy, Publisher Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: The study looked at the association between unemployment and depressive symptoms and major depression disorder worldwide and used a systematic review and meta-analysis for this purpose.
Keywords
Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Unemployment; depression symptoms; Major depression disorder