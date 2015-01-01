Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study is to determine the demographic characteristics of pediatric open globe injuries, evaluate the ocular trauma scores (OTS), and predict the visual outcomes.



METHODS: All patients with pediatric open globe injuries who applied to Department of Ophthalmology, Faculty of Medicine, Mersin University between January 2018 and December 2019 were included in this study. Age, gender, type of injury, time of admission, time to surgery, OTS, and pediatric ocular trauma score (POTS) were calculated for each patient. The relation between these findings and final visual acuity (VA) after 12 months of follow-up was examined.



RESULTS: Forty-two eyes of 41 patients were included in this study. The most common injuries observed were sharp objects such as knives (23.8%) and stones (23.8%). The wound locations were zone I in 36 patients (85.7%) and zone II in 6 patients (14.3%). The most common concomitant eye pathologies were iris prolapse in 37 (88.1%) and hyphema in 29 (69.1%). The mean original OTS was 77.21 and the mean POTS was 46.78. Association between OTS/POTS and final VA was very good (Kendall Tau-b = 0.665, P < 0.001, Kendall Tau-b = 0.505, P < 0.001, respectively). The level of agreement between the predicted VA for OTS and that for POTS was almost perfect (kappa = 0.8726).



CONCLUSIONS: This study shows that the original OTS is still the gold standard in pediatric cases.

Language: en