Abstract

": Injuries to the proximal rectus femoris remain rare, occurring primarily in soccer and American football athletes during kicking and sprinting because of its unique biarthrodial nature. ": The appropriate diagnosis is dependent on careful physical examination and imaging interpretation. ": While no universal treatment algorithm has been adopted for high-level athletes, recent investigations support operative repair using suture anchors to restore strength and function in order to allow an effective return to competition while minimizing the risk of injury recurrence. ": Complications following surgical management include injury to the lateral femoral cutaneous nerve and hematoma formation, and there are reports of residual pain and weakness with chronic injuries that fail the initial nonoperative treatment. ": Current investigations examining outcomes following treatment remain limited, warranting additional studies that examine patient-reported results, return-to-play rates, and the role of orthobiologics and accelerated rehabilitation protocols following injury to further improve athlete health and safety.

