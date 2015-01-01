SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Ribeiro L, Colgan DD, Hoke CK, Hunsinger M, Bowen S, Oken BS, Christopher MS. Mindfulness (N Y) 2020; 11(3): 734-745.

(Copyright © 2020, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)

10.1007/s12671-019-01289-2

34257735

OBJECTIVES: Home-based mindfulness practice is a common component of formal mindfulness training (MT) protocols. Obtaining objective data from home-based mindfulness practice is challenging. Interpreting associations between home-based mindfulness practice and clinically impactful outcomes is complicated given the variability in recommendations in length, frequency, and type of practice. In this exploratory study, adherence to home-based practices of Mindfulness-Based Resilience Training (MBRT) was studied in order to evaluate associations with clinical outcomes.

METHODS: Home practices from 24 (92% male, non-Hispanic white, aged M = 43.20 years) law enforcement officers (LEOs) from the urban Pacific Northwest enrolled in a feasibility and efficacy trial of MBRT were studied using an objective tracking device and self-report data. Outcomes included adherence to home-based mindfulness practices and self-reported aggression.

RESULTS: Participants completed 59.12% of the frequency amount of practice assigned in the MBRT curriculum. Frequency of practice was associated with decreased aggression, adjusted R (2) =.41, F(3,23) = 6.14, p =.004. Duration of practice also predicted decreased aggression, adjusted R (2) =.33, F(3,23) = 4.76, p =.011.

CONCLUSIONS: Home-based MBRT practices for LEOs, even at low rates of adherence, may reduce aggression. MTs may show beneficial effects for other populations presented with challenges to engage in regular MT practices.


Language: en
