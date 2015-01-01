|
Citation
|
Kargin M, Aydin A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to describe the experiences of Turkish nurses in the psychiatry clinics of Turkey's Mental Health and Diseases Hospital DESIGN AND METHODS: This descriptive qualitative study was conducted on 20 psychiatric nurses working at a psychiatric hospital. A semi-structured in-person interview technique was used for data collection.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
case management; emergency psychiatry; psychiatric emergency nursing