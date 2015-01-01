SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Journal Article

Citation

Kargin M, Aydin A. Perspect. Psychiatr. Care 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, John Wiley and Sons)

DOI

10.1111/ppc.12914

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

PURPOSE: The aim of this study was to describe the experiences of Turkish nurses in the psychiatry clinics of Turkey's Mental Health and Diseases Hospital DESIGN AND METHODS: This descriptive qualitative study was conducted on 20 psychiatric nurses working at a psychiatric hospital. A semi-structured in-person interview technique was used for data collection.

RESULTS: Six themes were defined in this study. The majority of psychiatric nurses stated that they usually faced suicidal and aggressive cases and that they used security measures, restraint and isolation, medical treatment, and emergency codes as basic interventions. PRACTICE IMPLICATIONS: Psychiatry is a field of clinical practice requiring case management skills to deal with various psychiatric presentations.


Language: en

Keywords

case management; emergency psychiatry; psychiatric emergency nursing

