Abstract

Treatments for depression include an adapted lifestyle, physical activity, psychotherapies, antidepressant and mood stabilizing drugs, neuromodulation, chronotherapy, spa treatments. Drug treatments used for major depressive episode are antidepressants and mood stabilizers. For a mild episode, psychotherapy is indicated. It should be combined with an antidepressant (serotonin reuptake inhibitor) for moderate and severe episodes. Suicide risk assessment is essential throughout the depressive episode. It is recommended to monitor at the start of antidepressant treatment for suicidal behavior, a change in mood suggesting an underlying bipolar disorder. The effectiveness of the treatment is evaluated after 4 to 8 weeks. The total duration of antidepressant treatment for an EDC is between 6 months and 1 year after remission, in order to prevent relapses. The use of liaison psychiatry, a real healthcare system within the general hospital, is strongly recommended for better screening and treatment of depression, thus reducing the length of hospital stays, improving the prognosis of depression. The aim of this article is to provide clinicians with a summary of validated data on the efficacy/tolerance of treatment for depression, and to suggest practical action to be taken on the main daily clinical situations: treating comorbid conditions, taking into account interactions drugs, manage the serotonin syndrome, lead to withdrawal from antidepressants, manage treatment in the elderly.



Les traitements de la dépression comprennent un mode de vie adapté, l'activité physique, les psychothérapies, les médicaments antidépresseurs et thymorégulateurs, la neuromodulation, les chronothérapies et les cures thermales. Les traitements médicamenteux utilisés dans le traitement de l'EDC sont les traitements antidépresseurs et les thymorégulateurs. Pour un épisode d'intensité légère, une psychothérapie est indiquée. Elle doit être associée à un antidépresseur (inhibiteur de la recapture de la sérotonine) pour les épisodes d'intensité moyenne et sévère. L'évaluation du risque suicidaire est essentielle tout au long de l'épisode dépressif. Il est recommandé de surveiller au début de traitement antidépresseur un comportement suicidaire, un virage de l'humeur évoquant une bipolarité sous-jacente. L'efficacité du traitement est évaluée après 4 à 8 semaines. La durée totale du traitement antidépresseur d'un EDC se situe entre 6 mois et 1 an après rémission, dans le but de prévenir les rechutes. Le recours à la psychiatrie de liaison, véritable dispositif de soins au sein de l'hôpital général, est fortement recommandé pour un meilleur dépistage et le traitement de la dépression, diminuant ainsi les durées de séjour hospitalier, améliorant le pronostic de la dépression. Cet article a pour objectif de donner aux cliniciens une synthèse des données validées sur l'efficacité/tolérance des traitements de la dépression, et de proposer une conduite à tenir pratique sur les principales situations cliniques quotidiennes : traiter les comorbidités, tenir compte des interactions médicamenteuses les plus fréquentes, gérer le syndrome sérotoninergique, conduire un sevrage en antidépresseur et gérer le traitement chez la personne âgée.



Language: fr