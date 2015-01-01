Abstract

AIM: Alcohol-related problems, including trauma, are a great burden on global health. Alcohol metabolism in the Japanese population is genetically inferior to other races. This study aimed to evaluate the effects of alcohol use among a Japanese severe blunt trauma cohort.



METHODS: This retrospective observational study analyzed the data of trauma patients registered in the Japan Trauma Data Bank between 2004 and 2019. The primary outcome of this study was in-hospital mortality. The lengths of hospital and intensive care unit stay were the secondary outcomes. Propensity score matching was used to adjust the anatomical severity and patient background to reduce the potential alcohol use bias.



RESULTS: We analyzed 46,361 patients categorized into nondrinking (n = 37,818) and drinking (n = 8,543) groups. After a 1:1 propensity score matching (n = 8,428, respectively), despite the Glasgow Coma Scale and Revised Trauma Score scores being significantly lower in the drinking group (14 vs. 13 and 7.84 vs. 7.55, P < 0.001, respectively) and intensive care unit length of stay being significantly longer in the drinking group (6 vs. 7 days, P = 0.002), in-hospital mortality was significantly lower in the alcohol group (11.8% vs. 9.0%, P < 0.001) and there were no differences in the duration of hospital stay (19 vs. 19 days, P = 0.848).



CONCLUSION: Despite increasing physiological severity on admission, after adjusting for anatomical severity, alcohol consumption could be beneficial in severe blunt trauma patients as regards in-hospital mortality.

Language: en