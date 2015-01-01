Abstract

Instrumented mouthpieces (IM) offer a means of measuring head impacts that occur in sport. Direct measurement of angular head kinematics is preferential for accuracy; however, existing IMs measure angular velocity and differentiate the measurement to calculate angular acceleration, which can limit bandwidth and consume more power. This study presents the development and validation of an IM that uses new, low-power accelerometers for direct measurement of linear and angular acceleration over a broad range of head impact conditions in American football. IM sensor accuracy for measuring six-degree-of-freedom head kinematics was assessed using two helmeted headforms instrumented with a custom-fit IM and reference sensor instrumentation. Head impacts were performed at 10 locations and 6 speeds representative of the on-field conditions associated with injurious and non-injurious impacts in American football. Sensor measurements from the IM were highly correlated with those from the reference instrumentation located at the maxilla and skull center of gravity. Based on pooled data across headform and impact location, R(2) ≥ 0.94, mean absolute error (AE) ≤ 7%, and mean relative impact angle ≤ 11° for peak linear and angular acceleration and angular velocity while R(2) ≥ 0.90 and mean AE ≤ 7% for kinematic-based injury metrics used in helmet tests.

