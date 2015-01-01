Abstract

During the pandemic, healthcare workers are at the top of the risky groups regarding mental stress. This study aimed to evaluate the relationship of type D personality traits with anxiety, depression, and fear of the SARS-CoV-2 related illness and SARS-CoV-2 virus in healthcare workers during the pandemic period. One hundred ninety-four healthcare workers (53 physicians, 19 dentists, 76 nurses, and 46 auxiliary health personnel) were included in the present study. Sociodemographic Data Form, Type D Personality Scale, Fear of Illness and Virus Evaluation Scale, Beck Depression Inventory, and Beck Anxiety Inventory were applied to the participants. The anxiety, depression, and fear of illness and virus scores were higher in healthcare workers with Type D personality than those without type D personality (respectively; p = 0.001, p = 0.001, and p = 0.001). The Fears about Contamination and Illness, Fears about Social Distancing, Behaviors Related to Virus and Illness Fears, and Impact of Illness and Virus Fears subscale scores and FIVE total scale scores were significantly higher in female healthcare workers than male ones (p = 0.001, for all). Our study results show that Type D personality traits in healthcare workers are associated with higher anxiety, depression, and fear of disease and virus.

