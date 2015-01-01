|
Saavedra-Mitjans M, David PM, Frenette AJ, Arbour C, Perreault M, Williams V, Bernard F, Williamson D. BMJ Open 2021; 11(7): e045816.
(Copyright © 2021, BMJ Publishing Group)
INTRODUCTION: Agitation and violent behaviours are common conditions developed by patients with acute traumatic brain injury (TBI) in intensive care units (ICUs). Healthcare professionals caring for these patients have various tools to manage these behaviours, but lack of a formal protocol to assess and manage them makes caring for these patients a challenge. Moreover, safety may often be compromised for both ICU professionals and patients encountering such situations. The EXperienceS and aTtitudes towards Agitated behaviours in Traumatic brain injury in the Intensive Care unit patients (EXSTATIC) study aims to explore the experiences and attitudes of ICU nurses and other ICU healthcare professionals on the management of agitated behaviours in patients with acute TBI.
neurological injury; trauma management; adult intensive & critical care