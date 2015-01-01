SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Bares KJ, Mowen TJ. Crime Delinq. 2020; 66(6-7): 1023-1051.

(Copyright © 2020, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/0011128719881599

34262221

Emerging research has shown that the parole officer, much like friends and family, can be an important source of social support for returning persons. While this body of literature is growing, existing research provides little insight into understanding how specific types (e.g., interpersonal and/or professional) of parole officer support matter. Using panel data from the Serious and Violent Offender Reentry Initiative, results of mixed-effects models demonstrate that greater levels of parole officer support are associated with decreased odds of reincarceration. Furthermore, parole officer professional support (e.g., providing correct information) exerts a more robust effect than interpersonal support (e.g., listening and caring).

FINDINGS suggest policy makers should consider programming to strengthen the professional relationship between the parole officer and returning person.


social support; community corrections; parole officer; prison reentry

