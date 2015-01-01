Abstract

AIM: The study was conducted experimentally with pre-post tests and a control group to determine the effect of Behavioral System Model based education that given by the creative drama method on adolescent bullying.



METHOD: As a result of the power analysis performed, eighty-three students (43 in study group, 40 in control group) attending 7(th) degree were recruited. Education is given in nine sessions with creative drama method. Data were collected with Individual Information Form, Traditional Peer Bullying Scale, Problem-Solving Inventory for Children, and the Empathy Index for Children. Data were analyzed with decrease/increase in percentage, Cronbach α, chi-square, two way/two factor repeated measures analysis of variance (Post-Hoc: Bonferroni) and Mann-Whitney U tests.



RESULTS: The decrease in percentage in the mean Traditional Peer Bullying Scale scores of study group students was higher than those of control group (p<0.05). Mean pre-education 1st measurement Traditional Peer Bullying Scale scores of study group students were reduced in the post-education 2(nd) and 3(rd) measurements (p<0.05). The increase in percentage in the mean Problem-Solving Inventory for Children and Empathy Index for Children scores of study group students was higher than those of control group (p<0.05). The mean pre-education 1(st) measurement scores of PSIC and Empathy Index for Children was increased in post-education 2(nd) and 3(rd) measurements (p<0.05).



CONCLUSION: Drama education is effective on prevention of bullying, and that may be used in prevention programs.

