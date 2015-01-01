Abstract

AIM: This study aimed to evaluate the violence against the elderly from different cultures by using "The Purnell Model for Cultural Competence." METHOD: The study population comprised of elderly people residing in a city in the Eastern Anatolia, the Southeastern Anatolia, and the Marmara Region. This is a qualitative study employing a purposeful sampling method. Data were gathered using questions to identify the sociodemographic characteristics, a semi-structured interview form prepared in accordance with "The Purnell Model for Cultural Competence," and the question form consisting of questions to determine the violence against the elderly. Data were collected through in-depth interviews and by means of recording, as well as recordkeeping. Permissions were obtained from the ethics committee, and written and verbal consents were obtained from the elderly to be interviewed before the study. Data were evaluated using the descriptive data analysis methods.



RESULTS: The study revealed that the elderly people were commonly exposed to psychological violence, whereas there was an elderly person subjected to physical violence. Seven elderly persons in the Southeastern Anatolia and three elderly persons in the Marmara Region expressed that they were exposed to psychological violence. Nonetheless, no indications were observed of economic and sexual violence among the elderly in both groups.



CONCLUSION: The study findings suggest that nurses should not ignore the cultural characteristics in the fight against violence against the elderly.

