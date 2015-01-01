Abstract

Inadequate compliance with safety practices is a major hurdle in the construction industry, and a single-level source of input to assess safety culture is a major limitation of the literature. Therefore, this study aimed to capture multi-level employees' (top management (TM), middle management (MM), and workers) perceptions to assess multi-level safety culture (organization level (OL), project level (PL), and personnel level (PPL)) in the construction industry. This study considered Indian construction industry a study area and used a questionnaire survey and interview technique as research instruments. 184 responses were collected from multi-level employees. Data analysis was performed using descriptive statistical method and hypothesis testing using the Mann-Whitney U test followed by the Kruskal-Wallis and Post Hoc test.



FINDINGS highlighted inadequate safety compliances and significant (p < 0.05) perception differences among multi-level employees. Further, root cause analysis for observed perception differences was performed, and managerial implications were discussed from implementation perspectives.

Language: en