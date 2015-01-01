|
Bhagwat K, Delhi VSK. Int. J. Occup. Safety Ergonomics 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Inadequate compliance with safety practices is a major hurdle in the construction industry, and a single-level source of input to assess safety culture is a major limitation of the literature. Therefore, this study aimed to capture multi-level employees' (top management (TM), middle management (MM), and workers) perceptions to assess multi-level safety culture (organization level (OL), project level (PL), and personnel level (PPL)) in the construction industry. This study considered Indian construction industry a study area and used a questionnaire survey and interview technique as research instruments. 184 responses were collected from multi-level employees. Data analysis was performed using descriptive statistical method and hypothesis testing using the Mann-Whitney U test followed by the Kruskal-Wallis and Post Hoc test.
Keywords
Safety management; Construction safety; Safety culture; Building project; Perception-based study