Abstract

The demand for car seat heaters is on the rise due to the added comfort they offer passengers. However, such luxury is not without risk and prolonged exposure to high surface temperatures of the seat may result in severe burns. We present a unique case of an 18-year-old paraplegic patient who sustained severe full-thickness burns requiring operative intervention after prolonged exposure to a car seat heater. We then tested 10 car seat heaters manufactured after 2014 to establish maximum temperature settings and safety features. We also examine the importance of raising awareness to this issue and share the concerns of previous publications regarding the lack of manufacturer standards in car seat heaters.

Language: en