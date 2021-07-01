Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Army Reserve Officers' Training Corps (ROTC) prepares cadets for military service where lower extremity injuries can occur. The Landing Error Scoring System (LESS), Functional Movement Screen (FMS) and Y-Balance (YBAL) have not been used to evaluate injury risk in the ROTC. Higher physical fitness lowers injury risk in basic training recruits, it is unknown if previous high school sport participation affects injury risk in the ROTC. The purpose of this study was to evaluation the LESS, FMS, YBAL and high school sport participation in the ROTC.



DESIGN: Descriptive study. SETTING: University. PARTICIPANTS: 78 ROTC (49 males, 29 females; 19.7 ± 2.3yrs; 1.71 ± 10.1 m; 62.5 ± 21.2 kg). MAIN OUTCOME MEASURES: LESS, FMS, YBAL and sports participation were collected and scores were calculated. Means, standard deviation and range were reported for each test. Distribution of scores within injury risk categories were evaluated. Sport participation frequency was reported.



RESULTS: The mean LESS and FMS scores were 7.1 ± 2.1 and 14.6 ± 2.1, respectively. The average YBAL composite score was 90.2% ± 12.0. 68% were poor on the LESS. 46.1% were high risk on the FMS. 69.2% were high risk on the YBAL composite. Seventy-seven percent reported at least one year of participation in high school sports.



CONCLUSIONS: ROTC population demonstrated poor jump landing mechanics and were high risk on the YBAL composite.

