Nozadi SS, Henderson HA, Degnan KA, Fox NA. Soc. Dev. 2020; 29(2): 600-614.
(Copyright © 2020, John Wiley and Sons)
34262242
The current study examined the interplay between children's dispositional anger and susceptibility to peers' influence in increasing children's risk-taking behaviors. Participants in the current study were children from a larger study of temperament and social-emotional development who were followed across 9, 24, 36, 48, and 60 months. Dispositional anger was measured using mothers' reports across 9 and 48 months. At 60 months, children played a risk-taking computer game in presence of an unfamiliar peer who watched the child play. The child's risk-taking was assessed during the game as the unfamiliar peers' reactions were coded based on comments that were peer directed, reflective of praising the target child's performance, or object directed, indicative of excitement toward the game. A latent profile analysis revealed three longitudinal anger profiles across infancy to early childhood: high stable, average stable, and low stable anger.
Language: en
risk-taking; dispositional anger; peer context; peers’ support of risk behavior; temperament