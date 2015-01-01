|
Yeo AJ, O'Rourke EJ, Halpern LF, Bettcher J. Subst. Use Misuse 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Heavy episodic drinking (HED) and negative drinking consequences represent prevalent and serious health concerns for college students. Depressive symptoms may elevate students' risk for engaging in HED and experiencing negative consequences, but levels of risk may vary by executive function (EF) capabilities. Growing evidence suggests that EF deficits are associated with comorbid depressive symptoms and alcohol misuse. Nevertheless, little is known about unique and shared risks that depressive symptoms and EF may interactively pose for HED and negative drinking consequences.
depression; executive function; alcohol-related consequences; emerging adulthood; Heavy episodic drinking