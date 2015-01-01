Abstract

Heavy episodic drinking (HED) and negative drinking consequences represent prevalent and serious health concerns for college students. Depressive symptoms may elevate students' risk for engaging in HED and experiencing negative consequences, but levels of risk may vary by executive function (EF) capabilities. Growing evidence suggests that EF deficits are associated with comorbid depressive symptoms and alcohol misuse. Nevertheless, little is known about unique and shared risks that depressive symptoms and EF may interactively pose for HED and negative drinking consequences.



METHODS: To address these gaps, the study assessed depressive symptoms, multiple domains of EF via multimethod approach, HED, and negative drinking consequences in a sample of 446 undergraduate students. Mediated moderation models were conducted to examine associations between depressive symptoms and alcohol use behaviors and modulating roles of EF.



RESULTS: Depressive symptoms, poor planning, and self-reported executive dysfunction were significantly associated with HED and negative drinking consequences. HED mediated the effect of depressive symptoms and executive dysfunction on negative consequences. A significant interaction indicated that better EF (i.e. low or average self-reported executive dysfunction) may buffer the risk depressive symptoms present for negative drinking consequences.



CONCLUSIONS: The current findings suggest that among college students, risk and resilience factors for HED and negative drinking consequences may vary. Effective EF capabilities may be especially helpful for reducing students' risk for more serious drinking consequences.

