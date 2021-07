Abstract

BACKGROUND: The effects of cannabis use in vulnerable persons with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder, continues to be elucidated.



METHODS: We compared 55 cannabis-only users (Group 1) with 462 non-substance users (Group 2) on measures of length of stay and number of psychiatric hospitalizations with a primary discharge diagnosis of schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder using the Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney non-parametric test for non-normal distributions, analysis of variance (ANOVA), and Poisson regression analysis.



RESULTS: Group 1 had a mean length of stay of 6.15 days (sd = 5.32 days) and Group 2 had a mean length of stay of 8.66 days (sd = 11.14 days) (i.e. Wilcoxon-Mann-Whitney, p =.0347; log-transformed ANOVA, p =.0203). This difference was no longer statistically significant when controlling for three covariates (p =.1543). Poisson regressions for the mean number of admissions (1.84) were not statistically significant.



CONCLUSIONS: Cannabis use may not be a good predictor of length of stay, once covariates are considered, and mean number of hospitalizations in hospitalized patients with schizophrenia or schizoaffective disorder.

Language: en