Abstract

This article contributes to the growing literature on dark networks through an analysis on the Australian neojihadist network (ANN). Through analysis of Australian terrorist cells, we present a visualisation of the cells' structures to determine how individuals are connected within each cell and to the wider ANN. A detailed analysis of six separate cells was undertaken to determine the operations, structures, and interactions of individuals within each cell. A visual network is presented to demonstrate how six cells that span a 14-year period form an interconnected network of individuals linked by family and close friendships. The insights gained through the analysis of this dark network sheds light on the origins, evolution, and structure of the ANN and highlight the way in which Australia's experience with home-grown terrorism has evolved into an interlinked overarching illegal network that transcends both geographical locations and individual operations.

