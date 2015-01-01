Abstract

Communities in close proximity to petrochemical and industrial pursuits are at particular risk of anthropogenic hazards. It is vital for these communities to have an effective and functioning warning system to receive critical information in a timely manner to prevent negative public health outcomes. There is growing evidence that not all communication strategies produce equal results and that a locally involved strategy that takes into account communal needs and social spheres can fare better than traditional methods. This cross-sectional study collected data from the city of Deer Park, TX, following a petrochemical fire at the Intercontinental Terminals Company that seeped carcinogenic compounds into the neighborhood and initiated several shelter-in-place commands along the Houston Ship Channel. This study (n = 126) evaluated where individuals received warnings from and what effect this had on their willingness to follow the emergency instructions. Of the sources of emergency communications--radio, social media outlets, outdoor warning sirens, friends and family, or the CodeRED® system--an increase in willingness to shelter-in-place was only significantly shown when individuals heard from family or friends (p-value 0.02) and through social media sources (p-value <0.001). Our findings suggest that cities need to become part of the information sphere before having a disaster. Including residents and participants in educational and outreach efforts poised at improving adherence to health and safety improves overall outcomes, especially in regard to public health measures.

Language: en