SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ernst HR. Environ. Justice 2021; 14(1): 70-75.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

DOI

10.1089/env.2020.0037

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Numerous early environmental justice studies found a positive correlation between minority populations and exposure to toxins, air pollution, and other contaminants. More recent scholarship expanded the field of environmental justice to include the connection between race and unequal access to environmental amenities, such as parks, trees, and green spaces. This study builds on the more recent scholarship by testing the relationship between public parking availability and beach usage rates for people of color (POC). The study makes use of parking availability data and a novel demographic beach survey to explore the connection between race and beach access along a 20-kilometer stretch of beach in Palm Beach County, Florida. Beach surveys were conducted using the SOPARC (System for Observing Play and Recreation in Communities) methodology over 5 consecutive days (March 7 to 11, 2020). The study finds that in general parking limitations significantly reduce beach usage and disproportionately impact beach usage for POC.


Language: en

Keywords

beach access; environmental justice; racial disparity

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print