Abstract

Ageism and human rights violations may pervade each of the potential factors underlying suicidal ideation or behavior in older persons, including physical and mental health, disability, relationships, and social factors. We outline how infringements of human rights and ageism may create or exacerbate risk factors associated with suicide in older persons. Strategies to address these issues are discussed, including tackling ageism, psychosocial interventions and education. A United Nations convention on the rights of older persons would create a uniform standard of accountability across health and social systems. Future studies are needed to evaluate the effects of alleviating ageism and human rights violations on suicide.

Language: en