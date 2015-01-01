|
Citation
|
Mérida-López S, Extremera N. Anxiety Stress Coping 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND AND OBJECTIVES: This exploratory study aimed to test the buffering effect of emotional intelligence in the associations between aggression against teachers, perceived stress, and withdrawal intentions. DESIGN AND METHODS: A sample of 329 secondary school teachers (51.4% female) completed questionnaires assessing aggression against teachers, perceived stress, withdrawal intentions, and emotional intelligence.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Aggression against teachers; emotional intelligence; moderated mediation; perceived stress; teaching professionals; withdrawal intentions