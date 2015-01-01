Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To establish whether there is a significant change in suicidality risk following psychiatric assessment for commencement of isotretinoin and identify factors that underpin any potential risk change.



METHOD: Retrospective cohort study. Suicidality risk was defined as a combination of the following: (i) actual/intended self-harm and/or attempted/completed suicide, and (ii) increased service utilisation associated with suicidal ideation/behaviour. All patients referred to Psychiatry for assessment prior to commencement of isotretinoin between 2014 and 2019 were examined. Inclusion criteria: >16 years of age, assessed for commencement of isotretinoin, complete clinical records. Data were collected by reviewing the Electronic Patient Records. Fifty-seven patients were eligible. We employed descriptive statistics, parametric/non-parametric/normality tests and logistic regression analysis, using socio-demographic and clinical characteristics as independent parameters, and suicidality risk as the dependent parameter.



RESULTS: Actual/intended self-harm/attempted suicide decreased significantly following assessment without significant change in service utilisation. Female gender, absence of protective factors and assessment by Consultation-Liaison Psychiatry were linked to increased suicidality risk, after controlling for age, ethnicity, recommendation for isotretinoin, and substance misuse.



CONCLUSIONS: Psychiatric assessment is helpful before commencing isotretinoin. Female gender, and absence of ongoing psychopharmacological and/or psychological intervention and/or regular psychiatric follow-up predict increased suicidality risk among patients assessed for prescription of isotretinoin.

