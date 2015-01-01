Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The purposes of this study were to evaluate the rate of workplace violence in county hospitals in China and its impact on healthcare workers and to explore the relationship between hospital violence, coping styles and anxiety to provide effective procedures for reducing anxiety among healthcare workers.



METHODS: The study used stratified sampling to select 1200 healthcare workers from 30 county hospitals in China to conduct a questionnaire survey. Of these, 1030 were valid questionnaires, and the effective response rate was 85.83%. We collected demographic characteristics of our participants and administered the following scales to them: Workplace Violence, Trait Coping Style, Self-rating Anxiety. Data were statistically analysed.



RESULTS: The results showed that 67.28% of healthcare workers in county hospitals in China had experienced workplace violence in the previous 12 months, with prevalent verbal violence (66.12%) followed by physical violence (15.24%). Workplace violence in hospitals was negatively related to positive coping (r=-0.091, p<0.01) but positively related to negative coping (r=0.114, p<0.001) and anxiety (r=0.298, p<0.001). Positive and negative coping was negatively (r=-0.085, p<0.01) and positively (r=0.254, p<0.001) associated with anxiety respectively. Positive and negative coping influenced both hospital workplace violence and anxiety in healthcare workers who were victims of violence. Compared with positive coping, the mediating effect of negative coping was stronger (95% CI -0.177 to -0.006).



CONCLUSIONS: The incidence of workplace violence among healthcare workers in county-level hospitals in China is relatively high, and there is a correlation between hospital violence, coping styles and anxiety. Positive and negative coping play a mediating role in the impact of hospital violence on healthcare workers' anxiety. Therefore, hospital administrators should actively promote healthcare workers' transition to positive coping strategies and minimise the negative impact of anxiety on them.

