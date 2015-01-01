|
Citation
|
Shevlin M, Hyland P, Nolan E, Owczarek M, Ben-Ezra M, Karatzias T. Br. J. Clin. Psychol. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, British Psychological Society)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The new International Classification of Diseases was published in 2018 (ICD-11; World Health Organization, 2018) and now includes 'Mixed depressive and anxiety disorder' (6A73: MDAD) designated as a mood disorder. This disorder is defined by symptoms of both anxiety and depression occurring more days than not, for a period of two weeks, and neither set of symptoms considered separately reaches a diagnostic threshold for either disorder. However, to date no study has examined the validity of these guidelines in a general population sample.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
factor mixture models; ICD-11 mixed depressive and anxiety disorder; sub-clinical