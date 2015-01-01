|
Weber S, Lynch S. Child Abuse Negl. 2021; 120: 105211.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: System-involved youth experience elevated rates of exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACE), which is related to reentry in the criminal legal system and increased risk of using substances, but there is little research on the indirect role of substance use in the relation between adversity and offending in youth offenders. Notably, the majority of youth report exposure to multiple adverse events and these experiences vary by gender.
Language: en
Substance use; Childhood adversity; ACE; Juvenile offenders; Recidivism