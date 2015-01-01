Abstract

BACKGROUND: System-involved youth experience elevated rates of exposure to adverse childhood experiences (ACE), which is related to reentry in the criminal legal system and increased risk of using substances, but there is little research on the indirect role of substance use in the relation between adversity and offending in youth offenders. Notably, the majority of youth report exposure to multiple adverse events and these experiences vary by gender.



OBJECTIVE: The present study aimed to expand upon current literature by evaluating gender differences in the relations among cumulative ACEs, substance use severity, and reoffending in a sample of rural detained youth (N = 417).



METHODS AND RESULTS: Using Poisson (count) regression analyses, cumulative adversity significantly predicted reoffending among girls and boys. Additionally, there was a significant indirect effect of ACEs on reoffending via substance use. Girls reported higher exposure to adversity and substance use, and gender significantly interacted with ACEs to predict substance use and reoffending.



CONCLUSIONS: These findings demonstrate the importance of cumulative experiences of adversity in childhood and substance use as predictors of youth reentry into the criminal legal system. Understanding the role of substance use in the relation between ACEs and reoffending has the potential to contribute to our knowledge of detained youth's treatment needs and reoffending risk.

Language: en