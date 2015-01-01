|
Citation
|
Asp M, Ambrus L, Reis M, Manninen S, Fernström J, Lindqvist D, Westrin. Compr. Psychiatry 2021; 109: e152264.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Depressed suicide attempters are, according to some earlier studies, treated more often with antipsychotics than depressive non-suicide attempters. Cluster B personality disorders, especially borderline personality disorder, are associated with a high suicide risk, and antipsychotics are commonly used for the reduction of symptoms. However, no previous study has taken comorbid personality disorders into account when assessing the use of antipsychotics in patients with unipolar depression. Therefore, the aim of this study was to investigate the clinical selection of pharmacotherapy in unipolar depression with and without a previous suicide attempt, taking into account potential confounders such as cluster B personality disorders.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Depression; Antipsychotics; Suicide attempt; Suicidality; Personality disorders; Psychiatric comorbidity