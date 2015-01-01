|
Lee H, Park CHK, Rhee SJ, Kim B, Lee SS, Ha K, Baik CJ, Ahn YM. Compr. Psychiatry 2021; 109: e152259.
(Copyright © 2021, Elsevier Publishing)
BACKGROUND: Previous studies report that income inequality is an important risk factor for depression and suicide, and an increasing income gap appears inevitable. However, little study to date has investigated associations between the attribution of poverty and suicide. Though we previously reported associations between socio-cultural factors, including income, and suicide, we tried to explore more focused associations between income, attribution of poverty (individualistic, societal), permissive attitude toward suicide, and suicidal thought using a structural equation model.
Suicide; Income inequality; Comparative study; Permissive attitude; Poverty attribution; Structural equation model