Abstract

BACKGROUND: The literature refers that falls are of multifactorial origin, and some authors have proposed to classify risk factors as intrinsic and extrinsic.



OBJECTIVE: To estimate the risk of falls and their association with some intrinsic and extrinsic factors in older adults who receive medical care at the Mexican Institute of Social Security.



METHODS: Case-control study that included individuals of both genders aged ≥ 60 years. Cases were patients who were admitted to the emergency department of a secondary care hospital diagnosed with injury or fracture secondary to a fall; the controls were patients who attended family medicine units. Descriptive, bivariate and multivariate statistical analysis was carried out. The SPSS program, version 22.0, was used.



RESULTS: Three-hundred and forty-two patients were included (171 cases and 171 controls). Mean age was 76.1 ± 8.8 years, 66 % were women and 97.1 % had self-reported chronic diseases. Differences were observed in body mass index, in the proportion of cases with cognitive impairment, use of walking devices and dependence to perform basic and instrumental activities of daily living. Adjusted multivariate analysis revealed an association between the fall event and cognitive impairment and dependence to perform instrumental activities of daily living.



CONCLUSIONS: Cognitive impairment and dependence to perform instrumental activities of daily living were associated with the risk of falling.

Language: en