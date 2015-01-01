|
Citation
|
Fujisawa T, Arita T, Suzuki S, Yagi N, Otsuka T, Kishi M, Kano H, Matsuno S, Kato Y, Uejima T, Oikawa Y, Matsuhama M, Iida M, Yajima J, Yamashita T. Geriatr. Gerontol. Int. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
AIM: Polypharmacy is known to be a risk factor for falls or bone fracture (F/F) in elderly patients. However, this relationship is not fully described in patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), for which F/F may lead to serious clinical outcomes, including major bleeding.
METHODS: We analyzed 509 elderly (aged ≥75 years) patients with NVAF who had recently visited a hospital specializing in cardiology, of which 272 patients had paroxysmal atrial fibrillation (PAF) and 237 had persistent/permanent atrial fibrillation (PeAF). Patients were divided into four groups according to the number of medications: ≤3, 4-6, 7-9, and ≥10. The relationship between the number of medications and incidence rate of F/F in AF patients was analyzed. In addition, this relationship was analyzed in patients with each AF type.
RESULTS: Cumulative incidence of F/F at 3 years in the respective categories was 3.7%, 5.4%, 4.3% and 5.7% for PAF, and 5.2%, 7.5%, 7.8% and 25.0% for PeAF (log-rank test, P = 0.930 and 0.003, respectively). In a multivariable model, patients with ≥10 medications showed a significantly higher risk for F/F compared with those with ≤3 medications as reference only in PeAF (adjusted hazard ratio 4.82, 95%CI 1.42-16.33), without significant interaction (P = 0.081).
CONCLUSIONS: Elderly NVAF patients using ≥10 medications showed a higher risk for F/F. In subgroup analysis, this association was observed only in patients with PeAF, although there was no significant interaction between number of medications and AF type. Geriatr Gerontol Int 2021; ••: ••-••.
Language: en