Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to identify work-related experience and behavior patterns among rescue workers in different urban and rural organizational structures.



METHODS: The subjects included 276 paramedics from Germany (average age 39.3 ± 8.04 years) in 3 groups (professional fire department, aid organization in urban or rural regions). Work-related behavior and experience patterns (AVEM) were examined. Influences of age, gender, professional qualifications, frequency of operation, and organization were analyzed.



RESULTS: AVEM risk patterns were detectable in 44.3% of professional fire department personnel and in 20% of both aid organization groups. There were differences in the various AVEM dimensions. Age had a strong influence on the AVEM dimension work-related ambition.



CONCLUSIONS: There is a need for workplace health promotion and prevention measures, which are especially useful for employees in professional fire departments. Aid organizations in urban and rural regions should also attend to these measures.

