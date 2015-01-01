Abstract

PURPOSE: Since January 2020, the outbreak of COVID-19 coronavirus has impacted global mental health, daily activities, and economies, including Thailand. The essential strategy is the disease-preventing measure of "lockdown." Corrosive ingestion is one of the most common forms of self-harm and problems worldwide. This study aimed to evaluate the effect of corrosive ingestion in the COVID-19 situation.



METHODS: This was a retrospective study of adult patients (≥18y) who had ingested corrosives and been admitted to surgical department, Thammasat University Hospital between June and December 2019 (pre-COVID-19) and January to June 2020 (COVID-19 period) and compared the epidemiological and clinical features between these two groups.



RESULTS: Nine and 20 patients were admitted in the pre-COVID-19 and COVID-19 periods, for an increase of 122%; males numbered 15. A minority of ingestions, 8/29, were intentional of which 7 were in the COVID-19 period. The Zargar classification showed a trend towards more gastric injury in the COVID-19 vs pre-COVID-19 periods: 8/17 vs 1/9 (p=0.09). Because of the endoscopic grade 0 in stomach was significantly higher in pre-COVID-19 than COVID-19 case (pre-COVID-19; 8 patients (88.9%), COVID-19; 9 patients (45%); p value 0.011).



CONCLUSION: Data from this study suggest increasing trends of corrosive ingestion and greater gastric injury during the COVID-19 period.

